Cultural Arts Center announces winners in the 2022 Choral Festival

The Cultural Arts Center of Dothan hosted its 14th annual Choral Festival designed to spotlight the talents of elementary, middle, and high school’s best and brightest choral students in the Southeast. Designed to work with smaller schools in mind, the goal of the festival is to spark that extra drive and level of determination needed at the beginning of the school year for future choral competitions by adjudicating or commenting on choirs to help improve their performance.
This festival is professionally delivered with high standards for excellence and was held in the Dothan Opera House Nov. 7 and 8. Sponsored by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, Wiregrass Foundation, and Calvary Baptist Church, this year’s festival was host to 22 choirs, with over 200 guests and visitors who came to watch the performances of a variety of choirs from as far away as Vestavia Hills, Alabama, to Panama City, Florida, to Thomasville, Georgia. This festival provides a means of networking to choral directors in the southeast and developing friendships among students that last a lifetime. Registration opens each year in August.
2022 Fall Choral Festival Winners
BEST OF FESTIVAL (Highest Judges’ Score): Westover High School Chorale, Albany GA, Deese Brown, Director
SPIRIT OF FESTIVAL (Most Enthusiastic School): Daugherty Comprehensive High School, Albany, GA, Jaton M. Johnson, Director
DIVISION WINNERS:
Division 2: (high school choir with 40-74 students)
1st place: Westover High School Chorale, Deese Brown-Director, Albany, GA
2nd place: Spain Park High School Concert Choir, Jim Schaeffer-director, Hoover, AL
3rd place: North Bay Haven Charter Academy High School Choir, Eric Gault-Director, Panama City, FL
Division 3: (high school choir with less than 40 students)
1st place: Houston Academy Choir, Amy Griffin-Director, Dothan, AL
2nd place: Daugherty Comprehensive High School Chorale, Jaton M. Johnson-Director, Albany, GA
3rd place: Vestavia Hills High School Honor Choir, Taylor Stricklin, Noah Burns-Directors, Vestavia Hills, AL
Division 4: (middle school mixed or SSA 50 or more)
1st place: Pike Road Jr. High School Mixed Choir, Katherine Hatfield-Director, Pike Road, AL
Division 5: (middle school mixed or SSA 50 or fewer students)
1st place: North Bay Haven Charter Academy Middle School Choir, Eric Gault-Director, Panama City, FL
2nd place: Admiral Moorer Middle School Concert Choir, Paul Andrews-Director, Eufaula, AL
3rd place: Washington Middle School Chorus, Elaine Harlow-Director, Cairo, GA
Division 6: (high school show choir)
1st place: Pike Road High School Show Choir, Katherine Hatfield-Director, Pike Road, AL
2nd place: Providence Christian School ImPACT! Show Choir, Marlesa Greiner-Director, Dothan, AL
3rd place: Dothan High School Dothan Dynamics Show Choir, Haley Capan Godwin-Director, Dothan, AL
Division 7: (Elementary/Middle School Show Choir)
1st place: Early County Elementary School Early Birds Show Choir, Sharon Hunt-Director, Blakely, GA
2nd place: Dothan Preparatory Academy Show Choir, Sherrell Vickers-Director, Ben Lundy-Choreographer, Dothan, AL
Division 8: (middle or high school ladies choir)
1st place: Vestavia Hills High School Voces Choir, Taylor Stricklin, Noah Burns-Directors, Vestavia Hills, AL
2nd place: Vestavia Hills High School Ensemble, Taylor Stricklin, Noah Burns-Directors, Vestavia Hills, AL
3rd place: Spain Park High School Treble Voices, Jim Schaeffer-Director, Hoover, AL
Division 12: (Men’s Choir)
1st place: Vestavia Hills High School Tenor-Bass Choir, Taylor Stricklin, Noah Burns-Directors, Vestavia Hills, AL