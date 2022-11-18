Cultural Arts Center announces winners in the 2022 Choral Festival

The Cultural Arts Center of Dothan hosted its 14th annual Choral Festival designed to spotlight the talents of elementary, middle, and high school’s best and brightest choral students in the Southeast. Designed to work with smaller schools in mind, the goal of the festival is to spark that extra drive and level of determination needed at the beginning of the school year for future choral competitions by adjudicating or commenting on choirs to help improve their performance.

This festival is professionally delivered with high standards for excellence and was held in the Dothan Opera House Nov. 7 and 8. Sponsored by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, Wiregrass Foundation, and Calvary Baptist Church, this year’s festival was host to 22 choirs, with over 200 guests and visitors who came to watch the performances of a variety of choirs from as far away as Vestavia Hills, Alabama, to Panama City, Florida, to Thomasville, Georgia. This festival provides a means of networking to choral directors in the southeast and developing friendships among students that last a lifetime. Registration opens each year in August.