Cultural Arts center looking for Wiregrass Talent Quest Jr. contestants

The Cultural Arts Center will be holding its Wiregrass Talent Quest Jr. contest in February, but you need to register by Jan. 31 if you want to shine on stage.

Wiregrass Talent Quest Jr. is looking for contestants for its 2023 Talent Quest to be held Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Cultural Arts Center Auditorium. There will be no auditions, so anyone who registers will be in the full show at 7 p.m. Contestants must be between 5 and 18 years old by the show date.

Categories of talent are vocalists (individual, duets, ensembles or quartets); instrumentalists (soloists, ensembles, duets, quartets); dancers (individual or small groups); theatrical (monologue, duologue, or scene), or other (jugglers, cheerleaders, magicians).

No animals or acts with fire can participate. Bands are not included this year. Contestants must be U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

This year’s awards will not be by categories but by overall winners with first place receiving $500; second place, $250; and third place, $150. A People’s Choice award winner will get $100 with 3% of proceeds raised in this category going to the student’s school for art programs of the student’s choice. Registrations are in person or online. Cost to participate is $30 for a single contestant (accompanists for vocalists are free); $40 for duos/trios; $50 for quartets or ensembles and groups less than 10; and $75 for groups of 10 or more.

A required dress rehearsal will be held Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

Seating for the Feb. 16 show is family friendly. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students in grades K-12. Tickets will be available online for sale starting Feb. 1.

To register for the Wiregrass Talent Quest Jr., visit https://form.jotform.com/210044644189050 or come to the box office window at the Cultural Arts Center to register in person. The center is located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Call 334-699-2787 for more information.