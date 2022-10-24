Culver, Sinquefield bid farewell during last Houston County meeting

Mark Culver and Doug Sinquefield have 22 days left in elected office, but they used Monday’s Houston County Commission meeting – the last for them – to bid farewell.

“Today is not the last day, but it feels like it,” Culver said.

There was applause, standing ovations, jokes, and a little emotion as the chairman and District 2 commissioner said their public goodbyes.

New members of the Houston County Commission – who don’t have any party opposition in the Nov. 8 general election – will be sworn into office on Nov. 16.

Monday’s meeting was attended by both Culver and Sinquefield’s family members as well as, department heads, county employees, and other elected county officials. Former Dothan mayor Mike Schmitz, Grow Dothan chairman Bob Woodall, and Sonny Brasfield, the executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, also attended.

At the end of the meeting, Culver presented Sinquefield with a plaque before Commissioner Brandon Shoupe helped unveil Culver’s official portrait that now hangs on the same wall as those of past commission chairs.

Sinquefield, a local farmer and Army veteran, was first elected in 2010 and has represented District 2 for 12 years on the county commission.

“I knew when I met Doug Sinquefield, he was one of the good ones,” Culver said. “…He’s been a professional partner on the Houston County Commission with everyone that we’ve served with.”

Sinquefield thanked Culver and others for all they did over the years to help him serve as a county commissioner. He thanked his wife, Mary, for her support through the good and bad times during the last 12 years he has served in elected office.

“I’m looking forward to the future,” Sinquefield said. “I want to stay involved and do things. I just love the people of Houston County. I want to get where I’m like Bob Woodall; I’m going to wear no socks.”

Both Sinquefield and Culver took time to thank Houston County’s employees.

“You can’t name all the employees of this great county … every one of you Houston County employees have meant so much to me,” Sinquefield said. “We have built relationships and friendships, and that’s friendship for life. I appreciate all of you Houston County employees for your dedicated service to making it happen for the people of Houston County and serving the people of Houston County.”

Culver has spent the last 36 years on the Houston County Commission. He was the first Republican elected to local office and he was re-elected as a district commissioner in 1990 and 1994. He was appointed chairman in 1997 and was elected chairman in 1998.

Monday marked Culver’s 824th meeting – he’s had more than 1,600 meetings if you count administrative meetings. As he spoke, Culver said he couldn’t help but think about his mother and grandparents and the other people who helped and supported him over the years.

He said he remembers the days when commissioners shared a four-drawer file cabinet in an office at the Houston County Courthouse and when the commission voted to purchase the county administration building on North Oates Street. He remembers when he lost control of a meeting – a room full of people in opposition to a proposed site for a new jail. Attendees stood and sang “We Shall Overcome.” The piece of land where the jail is currently located became available after that meeting, moving the facility away from the controversial site. He remembers George Jones coming to a commission meeting for a proclamation naming “George Jones Day” in Houston County.

Culver said saying “thank you” to employees, supporters, family, and citizens just didn’t fully capture how he feels as he approaches his last day in office.

“Sometimes we question God when he speaks to us, and more often we don’t realize when God is speaking to us and calling,” Culver said. “I absolutely believe that me being here today is a God thing in my life. There’s no way that there’s any other sane explanation for anybody doing this for 36 years, and feeling as blessed as I do today after nine terms.”

Also during Monday’s meeting:

- Commissioners voted to amend the county’s subdivision regulations, including a provision that increased the minimum amount of road frontage required to be exempt from the county’s subdivision requirements from 30 feet to 100 feet.

- The commission accepted property on Ennis Road from the City of Dothan for a public safety building. The property is near the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. The city will use a portion of the building, which will house the county’s Homeland Security equipment.

- County commissioners voted to swap maintenance responsibility on roads with the City of Dothan, effective Jan. 1. Maintenance will be swapped on 9.55 miles of city roads – Woodham Road, Geiger Road, McAllister Road, West Grey Hodges, Huskey Road, and Dunn Road – with 9.15 miles of current county roads – South Park Avenue, Taylor Road, Campbellton Highway, Murphy Mill Road, Bethlehem Road, and Fortner Street from Honeysuckle to State Road 605.