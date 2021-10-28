Cupcakes, bonbons take grand prizes in National Peanut Festival recipe contest

Student and adult amateur cooks brought out their best peanut-filled cookies, cakes, pies, candies, cupcakes and miscellaneous edibles for the 2021 National Peanut Festival Recipe Contest, held Thursday at the fairgrounds.
The National Peanut Festival will be held Nov. 5-14. Here are this year’s Grand Prize recipe contest winners:
Nana’s Peanut Butter Bonbons
Prepared by Natalie Brosseau of Enterprise
Student Grand Prize winner, first place candies
Ingredients
2 cups creamy peanut butter
2 ½ cups powdered sugar, sifted
½ cup brown sugar
½ stick butter, softened
Bag of chocolate chips, melted
Caramel bits, melted for garnish
Chopped cocktail peanuts to coat
Directions
In a large bowl, cream together the peanut butter and butter. Add brown sugar and powdered sugar. Stir well. Form mixture into balls. If mixture sticks to your hands, add more powdered sugar until no longer sticky. Melt chocolate chips and dip peanut butter balls into the melted chocolate. Set aside. Roll the chocolate covered balls in chopped peanuts. Melt caramel and drizzle on top of bonbons for garnish.
-----------
Southern Butter Nut Cupcakes
Prepared by Jessica VanAnda of Fountain
Adult Grand Prize winner, first place cupcakes
Ingredients for cupcakes
1 box Betty Crocker Super Moist Delights Butter Pecan Cake Mix
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon maple extract
¼ cup chopped peanuts
Ingredients for frosting
2/3 cup peanut butter
2/3 cup unsalted butter
2 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons heavy cream
Peanuts in shell dipped in chocolate for topping
Directions
Mix the box of Betty Crocker butter pecan cake mix according to box instructions. Add vanilla and maple extract. Add chopped peanuts and mix well. Bake cupcakes at 325 degrees F for 10 minutes. For the frosting, mix peanut butter, unsalted butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and heavy cream. Once cupcakes have cooled, frost them and add chocolate-dipped peanuts on top.