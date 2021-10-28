Cupcakes, bonbons take grand prizes in National Peanut Festival recipe contest

Student and adult amateur cooks brought out their best peanut-filled cookies, cakes, pies, candies, cupcakes and miscellaneous edibles for the 2021 National Peanut Festival Recipe Contest, held Thursday at the fairgrounds.

In a large bowl, cream together the peanut butter and butter. Add brown sugar and powdered sugar. Stir well. Form mixture into balls. If mixture sticks to your hands, add more powdered sugar until no longer sticky. Melt chocolate chips and dip peanut butter balls into the melted chocolate. Set aside. Roll the chocolate covered balls in chopped peanuts. Melt caramel and drizzle on top of bonbons for garnish.