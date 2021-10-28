 Skip to main content
Cupcakes, bonbons take grand prizes in National Peanut Festival recipe contest
Cupcakes, bonbons take grand prizes in National Peanut Festival recipe contest

Student and adult amateur cooks brought out their best peanut-filled cookies, cakes, pies, candies, cupcakes and miscellaneous edibles for the 2021 National Peanut Festival Recipe Contest, held Thursday at the fairgrounds.

The National Peanut Festival will be held Nov. 5-14. Here are this year’s Grand Prize recipe contest winners:

Nana’s Peanut Butter Bonbons

Prepared by Natalie Brosseau of Enterprise

Student Grand Prize winner, first place candies

Ingredients

2 cups creamy peanut butter

2 ½ cups powdered sugar, sifted

½ cup brown sugar

½ stick butter, softened

Bag of chocolate chips, melted

Caramel bits, melted for garnish

Chopped cocktail peanuts to coat

Directions

In a large bowl, cream together the peanut butter and butter. Add brown sugar and powdered sugar. Stir well. Form mixture into balls. If mixture sticks to your hands, add more powdered sugar until no longer sticky. Melt chocolate chips and dip peanut butter balls into the melted chocolate. Set aside. Roll the chocolate covered balls in chopped peanuts. Melt caramel and drizzle on top of bonbons for garnish.

Southern Butter Nut Cupcakes

Prepared by Jessica VanAnda of Fountain

Adult Grand Prize winner, first place cupcakes

Ingredients for cupcakes

1 box Betty Crocker Super Moist Delights Butter Pecan Cake Mix

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon maple extract

¼ cup chopped peanuts

Ingredients for frosting

2/3 cup peanut butter

2/3 cup unsalted butter

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 tablespoons heavy cream

Peanuts in shell dipped in chocolate for topping

Directions

Mix the box of Betty Crocker butter pecan cake mix according to box instructions. Add vanilla and maple extract. Add chopped peanuts and mix well. Bake cupcakes at 325 degrees F for 10 minutes. For the frosting, mix peanut butter, unsalted butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and heavy cream. Once cupcakes have cooled, frost them and add chocolate-dipped peanuts on top.

