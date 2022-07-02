Customers inspire Dothan's Dante's Pizza to carve out a new life in new location

As Dante’s Pizza closed its location at a Dothan mall last year, it could have easily been the end of the family restaurant.

The restaurant business is hard work, after all. When news got out that owner Raffaele Clemente would be closing his eatery, the response from loyal customers inspired the family.

“It brought tears to my dad’s eyes for sure,” said Osvaldo “Ozzie” Clemente, who now helps his father run the restaurant.

After spending 35 years in the food court of Wiregrass Commons Mall, Dante’s Pizza found new life in its location at 4177 Montgomery Highway in Dothan – the same complex as Thai House, Bradshaw’s Jewelers, and Kyoto Sushi. A ribbon cutting was held in November, just a few months after the restaurant closed in the mall.

Dothan, Raffaele Clemente said, has shown the family business a lot of support over the years, and the Clemente family has always tried to support Dothan and the Wiregrass.

“It’s been a blessing,” he said.

Dante’s Pizza had been in Wiregrass Commons Mall since 1985. Over the years, Raffaele Clemente saw young customers become parents bringing their own children for a slice of pizza.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Wiregrass Commons Mall shut down for about a month. When the mall reopened, foot traffic remained slow and business was tough. After a rent dispute with the mall’s corporate owner, the Clemente family eventually made the decision to close Dante’s.

Today, Dante’s Pizza features a mix of benches and chairs not far from the order counter covered in blue-green tile. A framed map of Naples, Italy, hangs along a wall full the small decorative tiles and framed photographs. A cartoon drawing of Raffaele Clemente serves as the restaurant’s new logo and is on the door as you enter. It’s a quaint dining scene compared to the massive mall food court Dante’s once called home.

A screen behind the counter recently played a video of an assortment of Italian dishes being prepared at Dante’s – pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, ravioli, and lasagna. Dante’s still offers pizza by the slice.

The new location has allowed the family to expand the menu adding dishes the family loves to eat at home such as spaghetti with clams (Spaghetti alle Vongole) or mussels in white wine sauce (Cozze in Bianco) – dishes that just didn’t work in a mall setting.

“We pride ourselves in giving Dothan an authentic – while it’s not fine dining in the sense of an atmosphere because it is very casual – it’s 100% the best, most authentic Italian food in Dothan for sure,” said Ozzie Clemente, who grew up in the restaurant along with his two brothers and sister.

After serving in the Marine Corps for four years, Ozzie returned to Dothan to help his parents after his father had a heart attack. Eventually, Ozzie went on to start a career at Dothan Volkswagen where he is the finance manager. He comes in to the restaurant as he can to help his father, who turns 70 this month.

In the beginning, Dante’s Pizza was a small chain of restaurants with locations at malls in Alabama and Mississippi. Italian-born Raffaele Clemente worked in distribution. When the family-owned company wanted someone to open a Dothan restaurant, Clemente expressed his interest. After managing the Dothan store, Clemente took out a loan and bought the business.

It was the ultimate immigrant American dream of finding success.

“Sure, it might be a stereotype – the Italian guy opening up a pizza shop, but it’s one that helped him raise four children,” Ozzie Clemente said.

As Raffaele Clemente got older, he slowly closed other locations and focused on the restaurant in the Dothan mall.

While there’s only one Dante’s Pizza at the moment, Ozzie said the family is not opposed to branching out again when the time is right. Over the years, Dante’s had a number of local franchise sites around the Wiregrass as well as Panama City Beach, Florida. All were operated by Clemente family members.

“Anyone who is tied to the Clemente family has worked at Dante’s at some point or another,” Ozzie Clemente said.

Dante’s Pizza is open from 5-9 p.m. on Mondays. On Tuesday through Saturday, the restaurant is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Visit dantespizza.net for more information.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

