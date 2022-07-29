DACC membership director completes week one of Intensive Economic Development Training Course

Completion of this program underscores Camp’s commitment to economic development and the community. The Intensive Economic Development Training Course is divided into two, one-week sessions and introduces participants to all phases of economic development. The first week of the Intensive Course is accredited by the International Economic Development Council and fulfills one of the prerequisites for those who wish to take the exam for the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation. It provides an intensive overview of general economic development concepts and principles. The second week, which is scheduled to take place Sept. 12-15 in Auburn, will focus on important issues and resources in Alabama. Program leaders and faculty have proven success in economic development practices and techniques, and represent the field’s most effective practitioners from throughout the state and across the nation.