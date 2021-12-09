DACC membership director graduates IOM program

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, are pleased to announce that Hayden Camp, the DACC’s director of membership, has graduated from the program and has received the recognition of IOM. Camp is the second staff member of the DACC to receive this designation.

Awarded to all graduates of the Institute program, the IOM Graduate Recognition signifies the individual’s completion of 96 hours of course instruction in nonprofit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours toward the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE) certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually. Dean Mitchell, DACC executive director, stated, “Hayden’s commitment and dedication to the chamber industry and our community is second to none. She is a great member of the chamber team and consistently works to help area businesses. We look forward to her continued professional growth at the chamber. Congratulations Hayden!”