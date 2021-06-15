Dads receive free admission to local parks

Dad will receive some extra perks on Father’s Day.

Both Landmark Park and the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens are offering free admission specials on Sunday to mark dad’s special day.

At the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located at 5130 Headland Ave., all fathers will be admitted free. Regular daily admission to the 46-acre garden is $5 for adults ages 16 and above and is free to visitors age 15 and below and Garden members. Garden entry is through the Ralph & Carolyn Smith Botanical Center, where admission fees are collected.

“The Garden is a beautiful place to visit right now and is certainly a great location to celebrate Father’s Day,” Executive Director William Holman said.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden, daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, herb garden, and more. Other features include a wedding garden, gazebo, and picnic pavilion.

The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, contact the Garden office 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.