Dads receive free admission to local parks

Dad will receive some extra perks on Father’s Day.
Both Landmark Park and the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens are offering free admission specials on Sunday to mark dad’s special day.
At the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located at 5130 Headland Ave., all fathers will be admitted free. Regular daily admission to the 46-acre garden is $5 for adults ages 16 and above and is free to visitors age 15 and below and Garden members. Garden entry is through the Ralph & Carolyn Smith Botanical Center, where admission fees are collected.
“The Garden is a beautiful place to visit right now and is certainly a great location to celebrate Father’s Day,” Executive Director William Holman said.
The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden, daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, herb garden, and more. Other features include a wedding garden, gazebo, and picnic pavilion.
The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, contact the Garden office 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.
Landmark Park, located at 430 Landmark Dr. off U.S. 431, is offering a Father’s Day admission special on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. All fathers accompanied by a child will receive free admission.
Regular admission to Landmark Park, is $4 for adults and youth ages 13 and up; $3 for children ages 3-12; and free for park members and children 2 and under. The living history park features a farmstead with animals, historic buildings, agricultural displays, boardwalk, playground, a general store and a drugstore.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.