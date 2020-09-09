Dale among Alabama counties with most COVID deaths per capita in last week

Dale County is among the Alabama counties with the most COVID-related deaths per capita in the last week, according the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In the past seven days, the county has logged four deaths, the same as Tuscaloosa, Baldwin, and Madison counties and only below two other large counties – Jefferson and Mobile.
Dale has had the third highest number of deaths per capita with 8.1 deaths per 100,000 residents. Counties leading Dale are Crenshaw County with 21.8 deaths per 100,000 residents and Lowndes County with 10.3.
Numbers tend to fluctuate from day to day, but Dale County has had a higher rate of COVID-related deaths in the last couple of months than any other Wiregrass county. Last month, Dale was fluctuating around the No. 15 and 16 spots for the most number of coronavirus deaths for an Alabama county. But, with other counties decreasing the rate of deaths, Dale County is now fluctuating around the No. 13 and 14 positions with 42 deaths as of Wednesday morning.
Most of COVID-related deaths in the county stem from two Ozark nursing homes, which have both experienced outbreaks in their facilities.
According to cumulative data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Oakview Manor Health Care and Rehab Center has accumulated 17 deaths of residents and Ozark Health and Rehabilitation accounts for 13.
Other deaths of Dale County residents are reported to have occurred at Dale Medical Center and Southeast Health.
On Friday, Dale, Houston, and Coffee counties were all advanced to very-high risk for COVID transmission after a day or two of higher new case counts and higher percentage of positive COVID-19 tests during the week from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.
Since Friday, the daily average new cases have increased some for Dale and Coffee counties. Dale County increased from 83 to 90 cases in the last two weeks and Coffee County increased from 87 to 111 cases in the last two weeks.
Houston, Barbour, Covington, Geneva, Henry, and Pike counties all have decreased their two-week averages since Friday.
