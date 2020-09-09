Dale among Alabama counties with most COVID deaths per capita in last week

Dale County is among the Alabama counties with the most COVID-related deaths per capita in the last week, according the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In the past seven days, the county has logged four deaths, the same as Tuscaloosa, Baldwin, and Madison counties and only below two other large counties – Jefferson and Mobile.

Dale has had the third highest number of deaths per capita with 8.1 deaths per 100,000 residents. Counties leading Dale are Crenshaw County with 21.8 deaths per 100,000 residents and Lowndes County with 10.3.

Numbers tend to fluctuate from day to day, but Dale County has had a higher rate of COVID-related deaths in the last couple of months than any other Wiregrass county. Last month, Dale was fluctuating around the No. 15 and 16 spots for the most number of coronavirus deaths for an Alabama county. But, with other counties decreasing the rate of deaths, Dale County is now fluctuating around the No. 13 and 14 positions with 42 deaths as of Wednesday morning.

Most of COVID-related deaths in the county stem from two Ozark nursing homes, which have both experienced outbreaks in their facilities.