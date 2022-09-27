Dale Commission OKs animal shelter’s request

OZARK — A request for more funding for the city-operated Ozark Animal Shelter was unanimously approved at the Dale County Commission meeting Tuesday.

The commission approved the request from Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward who asked the commission at the Sept. 13 meeting to consider raising the amount that the county gives the no-kill animal shelter located at 1315 Parker Dr. in Ozark from $50,000 a year to $75,000 a year.

It is the legal responsibility of the county to maintain animal shelter services open to municipalities within the county that have a population of less than 5,000, Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon had told the commission at the earlier meeting.

The Ozark Animal Shelter, a division of the Ozark Police Department, is a no-kill shelter for cats, dogs, and other animals. Total operating costs per year are about $250,000, Ward said. “That includes the salaries, the cars, animal food, and veterinary bills and insurance fees.” That figure does not include repairs to the facility, he said.

The shelter can hold a maximum of 48 dogs and 25 cats, Ward said, adding that the shelter coordinates with other no-kill shelters and animal rights groups in other parts of the country to rehome the animals.

Ward said the staff accepts animals brought to the shelter and if the Dale County Sheriff’s Office requests pick up of an animal outside the city’s police jurisdiction, the shelter staff will do that. “I’ve told my people that if the sheriff department calls, there is not even a question of whether we will go out into the county and pick the animal up,” he said.

In other business, the commission decided to table an appointment to the Ozark-Dale County Library Board to fill the seat vacated by the retirement of long-time board member Marie Black. The library did not make a recommendation to fill the post and asked the commission for assistance in doing so.

The next meeting of the Dale County Commission is Oct. 11 at the Dale County Government Building in Ozark. A work session begins at 10 a.m. and is followed immediately by a voting meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.