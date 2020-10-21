Dale County Bama Club auctions game tickets

The Dale County Bama Club’s Scholarship Ticket Raffle for two tickets to the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs game was held prior to the CHS Homecoming Pep Rally on Oct. 15.

The winner of the raffle was Dr. Jim Murphree. Ally-Anna Outlaw drew the winning ticket. She was assisted by Claudia Walker, Julia Adams, and Claire Brauer.

All girls are CHS seniors who will be attending The University of Alabama next year.

The club is continuing to sell raffle tickets for the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Auburn Tigers game. The winner will receive two game tickets and a parking pass. The tickets are $25 each with all proceeds going to the club’s scholarship program.

For ticket sales, contact Allyson Outlaw 334-268-1495, Charles Smith 334-790-9525, Ronald Wright 334-618-4140, or Pam Carroll 334-618-4322. The drawing will be held Monday, Nov. 23.

Pictured (from left) are CHS seniors Claudia Walker, Julia Adams, Ally-Anna Outlaw, and Claire Brauer.