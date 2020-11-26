Dale County Bama Club holds raffle

Many thanks to the Auburn University and The University of Alabama supporters who purchased tickets for our Iron Bowl Scholarship Raffle. All proceeds will benefit future Dale County students attending UA.
Congratulations to Kirke Adams, winner of two Iron Bowl tickets and a Parking Pass.
UA Dale County Bama Club Board members pictured are Charles Smith, Ronald Wright, Pam Carroll, Allyson Outlaw, and Sherry Carroll.
