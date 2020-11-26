 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dale County Bama Club holds raffle
0 comments

Dale County Bama Club holds raffle

{{featured_button_text}}
Dale County Bama Club holds raffle

Many thanks to the Auburn University and The University of Alabama supporters who purchased tickets for our Iron Bowl Scholarship Raffle. All proceeds will benefit future Dale County students attending UA.

Congratulations to Kirke Adams, winner of two Iron Bowl tickets and a Parking Pass.

UA Dale County Bama Club Board members pictured are Charles Smith, Ronald Wright, Pam Carroll, Allyson Outlaw, and Sherry Carroll.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert