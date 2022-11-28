Dale County Farmers Market receives $200,000 from state

OZARK — City and county officials and agricultural industry leaders joined Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship at the soon-to-be-built Dale County Farmers Market site here as he accepted a check for $200,000 from State Rep. Steve Clouse and Alabama Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Bob Plaster Monday.

“A collaborative effort,” is what Clouse called $200,000. “When the city of Ozark and the Farmers Market Association started talking about a farmers market here, I contacted Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate.” Wiregrass RC&D has awarded the project a $30,000 grant.

Blankenship thanked Clouse for his efforts in obtaining the funding. “Steve is forever getting us money for our projects,” he said.

Ground was broken in September for the 2,400-square-foot covered farmers market that is being built between the city-owned Union Central shopping Center and the First Ozark United Methodist Church’s soon-to-be-built Kingsley Christian Learning Center.

The location is ideal, Blankenship said. The shopping center is the home of a grocery store, church, and the city’s public library. An indoor pickleball complex is in the process of being constructed. “There will be literally hundreds of cars going by this location,” he said. “This area also affords us the opportunity to grow the farmers market.”

Architect Chad Brown with JML Architecture designed the farmers market. The city council awarded the project to low bidder Elite Group for $327,875. Blankenship said Public Works Director Ryan Campbell and crew cleared the area and prepared the pad.

The city purchased the land from CSX Railroad after year long, often challenging negotiations, Blankenship said. “This location had always been a place where I thought would be ideal because the city owns the shopping center and there is lots of parking and room for growth.”

Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce Director Rosmarie Williamson and her sister Linda Barefield are among those happy to see the new location for the farmers market. Williamson said she had been asked in 2020 by State of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industry Marketing Development Specialist John Willoughby to consider re-starting a farmers market in Ozark. One had been held for a short time in the parking lot at the Ozark Square Shopping Center years ago.

“I recruited my sister, Linda, and decided we would move the market to the green space at the Ozark Amphitheater downtown,” Williamson said. “The first year we held a summer market. In 2021 and 2022 we added a fall market. “

“We are looking forward to the new location,” Williamson said. “Linda and I are already planning to host small cooking demonstrations during the market season as well as other events.”