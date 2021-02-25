Dale County GOP hosts speakers at February meeting

The February meeting of the Dale County GOP was held at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark on Feb. 15.
Mental Health Coordinator Laura Bruce discussed the purpose of her position with the Ozark City Schools. Representatives Wes Allen and Steve Clouse gave an update on the current legislative session.
Shown, from left, are Dave Madden, Dale GOP Chair; Rep. Steve Clouse; Laura Bruce, Mental Health Coordinator for Ozark City Schools; Rep. Wes Allen, and Nicky Bull, Dale GOP Vice-Chair.
