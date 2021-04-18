 Skip to main content
Dale County man dies in motorcycle crash
Dale County man dies in motorcycle crash

A single-vehicle motorcycle crash at approximately 3:40 p.m. Sunday claimed the life of a Dale County man.

Darrius James Granger, 29, of Ozark was traveling west on a 2008 Buell, left the roadway and struck a tree. Granger was transported to an area hospital for immediate medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Stateline Road, approximately four miles east of Cottonwood city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

