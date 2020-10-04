Dale County man dies in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash at 3:28 a.m. Sunday claimed the life of a Dale County man.

Justin Daniel Fulford, 26, of Daleville was killed when the 2019 Dodge he was operating left the roadway and overturned.

Fulford was not using a seatbelt and was killed at the scene. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash occurred on Alabama 92, approximately one and a half mile west of Clayhatchee. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.