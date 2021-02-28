 Skip to main content
Dale County man dies in single-vehicle crash
A single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:03 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of Dale County man, Chandler Ryan Reynolds, 21, of Midland City.

Reynolds was driving west in a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred on Dale County 20, approximately five miles east of Ozark city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

