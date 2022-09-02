Dale County Oks 12 percent pay hike for certified sheriff deputies

OZARK — Retention and recruitment are the main reasons the Dale County Commission recently approved a 12 percent pay hike for certified sheriff deputies, Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon said Friday.

The unanimous commission decision to give the county’s Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Curriculum certified deputies a 12 percent pay increase at the Aug. 30 commission meeting.

“We’ve been working on this a while,” McKinnon said. “The county is using our SSUT funds for public safety.”

The Alabama Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT), adopted by the state legislature in 2015, requires sellers to collect, report and remit a flat 8 percent SSUT on sales made in Alabama by an entity located outside the state.

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson expressed appreciation to the commission for the decision.

“This will also bring our starting salaries in line with surrounding agencies and make us more competitive in recruiting and retaining employees,” Olson said. “We appreciate our commissioners, chairman and county administrator for their support and commitment to law enforcement.”

The pay raise for APOSTC certified deputies becomes effective at the beginning of the new fiscal year Oct. 1.

The raise for certified law officers comes on the heels of what McKinnon calls “the largest pay increase in the history of the county” that was unanimously approved by the commission Aug. 9. At that meeting a 15 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA), effective Sept. 7, was unanimously approved by the county commission for all full-time and part-time county employees, except those in the General Excluded Service.

“This is the largest cost of living increase in the history of Dale County,” McKinnon said following the vote. “I think every one of our employees deserves it.”

The next meeting of the Dale County Commission is Sept. 13 in the Dale County Government Building in Ozark. A work session begins at 10 a.m. and is followed immediately by a voting meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.