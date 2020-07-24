Dale County reports 12 COVID-related deaths since Tuesday; Wiregrass sees cases increase

The Dale County community has been stricken with 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the last three days – a big jump from its death toll on Tuesday, which was at four, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. On Friday, ADPH's website reported the county's death toll at 16.

Most of the deaths occurred in Ozark’s two nursing homes, Oakview Manor Health Care and Rehab Center and Ozark Health and Rehabilitation Center, the Dale County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

“We’ve had several deaths in our nursing homes, both nursing homes have. I don’t know why there has been a sudden increase,” Coroner Woodrow “Woody” Hilboldt said.

Oakview Manor reported an outbreak of COVID cases at its facility two weeks ago, when it reported 16 employees and 21 residents had tested positive for the virus with many more presumptive positives as well.

The coroner’s office confirmed two of the 16 deaths attributed to Dale County occurred at Dale Medical Center while another happened at Dothan's Southeast Health.

Hilboldt said funeral home personnel take extra precautions when removing victims from COVID-related complications by wearing full personal protective attire.