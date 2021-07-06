Dale County School Board partners with All-In Credit Union for financial literacy program

The Skipperville community will be gaining its first bank in September thanks to a partnership between G.W. Long High School and All In Credit Union.

In an effort to help the students of G.W. Long gain financial literacy and offer the surrounding community a local branch, All In will be opening a full-service bank on the G.W. Long campus, which will be mostly student-staffed and will include a 24-hour ATM.

“We’ve really been working toward creating programs that get students prepared for successful careers right out of high school,” Ben Baker, Dale County superintendent said. “We need to go beyond preparing kids for college, because not everyone goes that route. I want kids that want to stay in the Wiregrass to graduate and be able to find a career right here.”

Students who work at the bank will receive a wage as well as work-based learning credit. This is one of multiple projects that Dale County Schools will be implementing to give students opportunities to be workforce ready upon graduation.

“We will be using the old National Guard Armory in Ozark as a career campus,” Baker said. “The first two programs that will be offered are aviation and welding. Both will provide students with the skills needed to be career-ready after graduation.”