Dale County substitute arrested after alleged inappropriate relationship with students

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office arrested a substitute teacher on Monday after learning of a potential inappropriate relationship with students.

Darius Salter of Midland City is being charged with two counts of possession of obscene matter based on preliminary findings in an ongoing investigation.

The substitute worked at South Dale Middle School and Dale County High School. Multiple potential victims have been identified so far and parents have been contacted.

“The investigation is still ongoing but based on our preliminary investigation all communication between the suspect and victims was done electronically,” a press release from the Dale County Sheriff’s office stated. “We do not believe any sexual contact was made between the victims and the suspect. As the investigation continues we anticipate additional charges to be filed.”

Dale County Board of Education administrators contacted the sheriff’s office with information and promptly followed protocols and removed the substitute teacher from the classroom.

Salter was booked into the Dale County Jail pending his first appearance hearing.

