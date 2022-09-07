Dale County superintendent Baker: Climate, culture key to schools’ success

OZARK - Climate and culture are key components to the success of a school system, according the the Dale County Schools superintendent.

Superintendent Ben Baker brought that message to those attending the Coffee and Conversation program hosted by Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce at the historic Holman House Wednesday.

The seven schools in the county school system are Ariton School, Dale County High School, G.W. Long Elementary School, G.W. Long Elementary School, Midland City Elementary School, Newton Elementary School, and South Dale Middle School.

“As the superintendent and a Dale County Schools alumnus, it makes me proud to say that we have the highest academic achieving county school system in Alabama with a State Department of Education Report Card Score of 93,” Baker said.

The system has 3,200 students, 420 employees, and a monthly payroll of $2 million, Baker said. “Our students grow and learn because of the support of our parents, businesses, partnerships, and community leaders that help mold our students into productive members of society.

“Dale County Schools have tremendous community support and pride themselves in providing a quality education to the young people in the communities,” Baker said. “All stakeholders work hard to prepare ourselves, our campuses, and our programs to bring academic and athletic excellence to our students.”

School safety, student achievement, and a caring environment are the important factors when families make the decision of selecting a school for their children.

“When you talk about a caring environment, what you are really talking about is climate and culture,” Baker said. “I firmly believe that the key to successful schools is the climate and culture. You’ve got to create a climate and culture where your students and faculty want to show up every day because if you do that, the rest will take care of itself.”

Accomplishments of the system since Baker was elected superintendent in 2016 include access control added to every campus, state-of-the-art video monitoring system, Pre-K classrooms in every elementary school, and access to a Chromebook for each of the system’s students.

Baker said career tech and STEM courses are now available for middle school students, health science programs and labs are at each high school, and there are now gymnasiums at each of the system’s elementary schools. Major construction projects on each campus create a positive impact in the communities, he added. “The heart of those communities is the school, so we want our schools to look the best.”

The DCS Bridge Academy, being built at the location of the old National Guard Armory on Highway 231 in Ozark, is expected to open in January of next year. It will house career tech programs to include mechatronics, emergency medical service, criminal justice, computer coding, welding, and avionics.

South Dale Middle School will be honored Thursday at the State Board of Education meeting as a “Purple Star School,” a designation that recognizes the school’s support of military family members.

Baker is also proud that the system has had a balanced budget for the past six years. “When I first took office, they said that school systems ‘don’t do’ balanced budgets,” he said. “I said, ‘We do now. If we don’t have the money, we’re not going to spend it.’”

Four new air-conditioned school buses are purchased each year. “We pay cash for them. We don’t borrow the money,” Baker said. “A school bus now runs around $125,000 and we buy four per year.”

Baker said a partnership with the Dale County Commission has made school resource officers in each of the schools possible. “To me that’s huge,” he said. “They are there to build relationships with the students and that may deter a problem in the future.”

“Our small, rural community schools offer small class size, compassion, modern technology, and academic achievement that has brought our school system national and state recognition,” Baker added. “We are proud Purple Cats, Rebels, Warriors, and Wolverines.”