Dale County Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner to be held at the Ozark Civic Center

OZARK – Phil Sims, church facilitator with Ozark Baptist, is organizing what's being promoted as the first-ever Dale County Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner at the Ozark Civic Center, and he is looking for volunteers to help make the event a success.
After hearing Dale Medical Center CEO Vernon Johnson discuss the amount of stress that healthcare workers are under due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sims decided to show his appreciation to those workers by providing a free lunch in October. It was the great response from that lunch that spurred the idea for the community Thanksgiving meal.
“It was such a blessing to provide meals for DMC employees,” Sims said. “They were so deserving and appreciative, and it gave me the idea to provide the community with a hot meal free of charge on Thanksgiving Day.”
The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions will be providing generators and 300 gallons of propane gas as well as a mobile disaster kitchen with three convention ovens and trained cooks to prepare 150 pans of cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and 80 turkeys.
Sims said although several area churches and organizations are already recruiting volunteers and making monetary donations, additional financial support and volunteers are needed for the event that is estimated to cost about $8,700.
“We need volunteers to cook sheet cakes and pies for the event,” Sims said. “We also need help the day of the event to greet and serve guests, transport food, monitor tables and package and deliver to-go plates.”
Volunteers are also needed the Wednesday night before the event to help place a temporary floor on top of the basketball court at the civic center and set up tables and chairs after the Carroll and Geneva County high schools play a basketball game.
“If anyone would like to volunteer that night, they can get free admission to the game if they let us know beforehand that they are staying to help set up the floor and tables,” Sims said. “We will need around 50-60 people for that.”
Sims said he is grateful to provide free meals to military families, first responders, healthcare workers or anyone else seeking a Thanksgiving Day meal.
“We are even working with Love’s gas station to help feed truck drivers who may come through the area,” Sims said. “The free meals are first come, first serve, and people may stay to eat or take a box to go.”
Anyone interested in volunteering or making a monetary donation can contact Sims at 205-572-2041 or email phil@ozarkbaptist.org.