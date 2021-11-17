Dale County Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner to be held at the Ozark Civic Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We need volunteers to cook sheet cakes and pies for the event,” Sims said. “We also need help the day of the event to greet and serve guests, transport food, monitor tables and package and deliver to-go plates.”

Volunteers are also needed the Wednesday night before the event to help place a temporary floor on top of the basketball court at the civic center and set up tables and chairs after the Carroll and Geneva County high schools play a basketball game.

“If anyone would like to volunteer that night, they can get free admission to the game if they let us know beforehand that they are staying to help set up the floor and tables,” Sims said. “We will need around 50-60 people for that.”

Sims said he is grateful to provide free meals to military families, first responders, healthcare workers or anyone else seeking a Thanksgiving Day meal.

“We are even working with Love’s gas station to help feed truck drivers who may come through the area,” Sims said. “The free meals are first come, first serve, and people may stay to eat or take a box to go.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or making a monetary donation can contact Sims at 205-572-2041 or email phil@ozarkbaptist.org.