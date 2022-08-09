Dale County workers receiving 15% COLA increase effective Sept. 7

OZARK - What the commission chairman called “the largest pay increase in the history of the county” was approved by the Dale County Commission at Tuesday's meeting.

A 15 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA), which will be effective Sept. 7, was unanimously approved by the commission for all full-time and part-time county employees, except those in the General Excluded Service, according to the resolution.

The increase is made possible through funds generated by the Alabama Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT), adopted by state legislature in 2015 and amended in 2019, that requires sellers to participate in a program to collect, report, and remit a flat 8% SSUT on sales made in Alabama by an entity located outside the state.

“This is the largest cost of living increase in the history of Dale County,” Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon said following the vote. “I think every one of our employees deserves it.”

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson agreed. “This is the largest raise that I have ever seen,” the longtime sheriff told commissioners as he thanked them on behalf of the employees in his department. “I believe wholeheartedly, it doesn’t matter what department in this county you look at, you won’t find a greater group of employees anywhere.”

The next commission meeting is Aug. 30 in the Dale County Government Building. A work session begins at 10 a.m. and is followed immediately by a regular meeting. The meetings are open to the public.