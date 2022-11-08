 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dale County's Farm City Week set for Nov. 18-24

Dale Farm City Week recognized

At the Dale County Farm City Week proclamation signing Tuesday, in front row from left, are Zandi Voss, Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon and Faye Williams. In back, from left, are Marshall Childers, Denise Strickland and John Cawley.

 MICHELLE MANN, DOTHAN EAGLE

OZARK - Members of the Dale County Farm City Week Committee met with Dale County Commissioners Tuesday to recognize the importance of the week designated as a time to celebrate relationship between farm and city communities with a proclamation signing declaring Nov. 18-24 as Farm City Week here.

"Throughout the week, we recognize the hard work and achievements of the farmers, rural townspeople and city residents who make our nation's agricultural production and distribution so successful," said Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon. "The American farmer has had an impact on every aspect of life, from big cities to small towns and all of the routes in between."

For nearly 65 years, Farm City Week has been recognized across the nation, McKinnon said. "At this time of year, it is only fitting that we offer a special sign of thanks to those who grow, harvest and brin the fruits of sun, see, and soil to our nation's tables."

