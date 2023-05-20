ARITON — An Ariton native called “the real deal, polished and professional, a man with a servant’s heart,” is named this year’s Alabama State Trooper Association Member of the Year.

The Alabama State Trooper Association is comprised of more than 1,000 members who are active or retired employees of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency — called previously the Alabama Department of Public Safety — and retired Alabama State Troopers.

At the association board meeting earlier this month, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Cpl. James “Andy” Phillips was selected for the top honor by the trooper association committee from a field of nominees received from each trooper post.

Phillips is a member of ALEA’s Capitol Patrol, part of the Protective Services Division, and serves as commander of the state trooper’s ceremonial honor guard, a team responsible for providing honors at the funerals of active duty and retired troopers.

Phillips was recognized as Member of the Year for his actions while off duty in 2022 to save a Barbour County man’s life. He is credited with immediately jumping into action on an off-duty day upon hearing a 911 call over the police scanner to a residence about four miles from his home,” according to his nomination. “A tire had exploded and seriously injured a man.”

Phillips arrived in his personal vehicle with first-aid equipment, and using combat gauze and a tourniquet, he applied pressure to the man’s wounds as a Barbour County Sheriff’s deputy drove them to meet paramedics in a nearby town. The family has said their loved one would not be with them had Cpl. Phillips not responded. “I don’t consider what I did extraordinary," said Phillips. "I am a public servant. That is what I do.”

“A lot of people who went to school with him know him as ‘Andy,’” said Dale County Coroner John Cawley, about the Ariton High School Class of 2001 graduate and son of Kent and Terri Phillips.

The Managing Funeral Director of Ozark’s Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home as well as county coroner, Cawley said he handled the funeral for Phillip’s grandfather, Freddie Sutton, in 2001 and was immediately impressed with the former Marine who had been involved with mortuary affairs in the corps and currently as commander of the honor guard.

“I met James when his grandfather passed away. I walked into the residence to take his grandfather into my care and he walked up to me and asked if he could assist me,” said Cawley about Phillips who has served the past two years as an apprentice at the funeral home. “I immediately knew that this guy was the real deal. He’s polished, professional, well spoken, and a stickler for detail," Cawley said.

That is true, said Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker who said Phillips is a former student of his. “I am very proud of him. I always enjoy seeing him at the Alabama State House in Montgomery. I always brag to my superintendent colleagues that the trooper in charge of State House security is one of my former students.

“Andy has always been a quiet and reserved young man but he is passionate about his job and he genuinely cares about people,” Baker said, calling the state trooper’s Sutton and Phillips family tree, “two great families, well respected in the Ariton community.

“The Ariton community is proud of Andy and we are thankful for his service,” Baker said. “He is a man of great integrity and has a servant’s heart.”

Public service is not new to Phillips. He worked as an Emergency Medical Technician in Ariton for years and then as an Ozark-Dale County E911 dispatcher. Following a stint as a police officer, Phillips joined the state troopers, where he has served some 13 years.

Phillips said his work at funerals as part of the state trooper honor guard kindled his interest in funeral service as a future career. “I was so impressed with everything about John Cawley and the way they took care of my grandfather and my family as a whole,” he said. “I told him I wanted to know more about the entire funeral service and I was able to start working with him later that same year. My hope is to become a licensed funeral director after I retire from state service.”

“I was able to hire him to work on staff with us and it has been a very valuable hire for me,” said Cawley about his apprentice. “I am much honored to have him as a part of my team.”

Named State Trooper Association Member of the Year Runner Up is Senior Trooper Anna Peoples, ALEA’s Public Affairs Officer assigned to the Mobile area.

Peoples was nominated, and won on the local level, after responding to a multi-vehicle crash in the George Wallace Tunnel, in Mobile County. After helping evacuate one of the vehicles which was engulfed in flames and getting the woman and her children to a safer location, she noticed that one of the child had a serious head wound.

Peoples retrieved her first-aid kit from her vehicle and rendered medical attention until medics could arrive. She also saved countless individuals from smoke inhalation and other issues associated with being stuck in the tunnel during such an incident.