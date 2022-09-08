Daleville gets keys to new firetruck

DALEVILLE - A new firetruck arrived at the Daleville Department of Public Safety Thursday.

Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton and Daleville DPS Assistant Chief David Grubbs were on hand to accept the keys from representatives of the Fairhope-based manufacturer Sunbelt Fire.

The truck is the third truck in the city’s DPS fleet, which includes a truck purchased in 1991 and one in 1999.

Daleville and its jurisdiction are served by a 25-member volunteer fire department staffed by Daleville Department of Public Safety employees, city employees, and volunteers from the community. There are 25 members, said Grubbs.

Purchase of the new fire truck is made possible through funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act, said Stayton. ARPA funds are federal funds allocated to local, county, and state governments to assist in recovery from the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 Pumper Firetruck is a “perfect fit” for communities the size of Daleville, said Greg Sylvester of Sunbelt Fire. “It holds almost 1,000 gallons of water, which is great for more rural communities where there are long stretches of land without water hydrants,” Sylvester said. “The new truck triples the storage space for equipment.”

Grubbs said the new truck is expected to replace the city’s 1991 fire truck and is a much-needed asset to the fleet.

Stayton agreed. He said he was especially happy to have the new firetruck in the city. “Daleville is growing,” he said. “New subdivisions are being built. We need this added safety measure for our citizens.”