Daleville man receives 130 months for possessing child pornography

A Daleville man was sentenced Wednesday to 130 months – roughly 10 years and eight months – following his second conviction for possession of child pornography, according to a news release from United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

Nathan Alan Westbrook, 44, received the prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to the new charge in August.

According to court records, in 2015, Westbrook was convicted in federal court for possessing child pornography. At that time, he received a 33-month prison sentence, the news release stated. Westbrook completed that sentence in September 2017 and was under the supervision of the United States Probation Office.

In December 2021, after deception was detected during a polygraph examination, Westbrook’s probation officer began to suspect that Westbrook had been viewing child pornography, according to the news release. Westbrook’s internet-accessible devices were then seized from his Daleville residence pursuant to the terms of his supervised release. Analysis of the devices confirmed that Westbrook had collected images and videos of children who were engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The probation officer filed a petition to revoke Westbrook’s supervised release, and Westbrook was arrested shortly thereafter. In June, based on the probation officer’s findings, a federal grand jury indicted Westbrook for possession of child pornography. Westbrook pleaded guilty to the new charge on Aug. 16. In his plea agreement, Westbrook specifically admitted to using the dark web to view child pornography and that “some images were of prepubescent minors who had not yet attained 12 years of age.” Images were provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to identify victims.

The judge sentenced Westbrook to 120 months on the new charge and ordered this sentence to run consecutively to the 10-month sentence he received for violating the terms of his supervised release. Following his prison sentence, Westbrook will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life. There is no parole in the federal system. The judge also ordered that Westbrook pay $60,000 to identifiable victims that have requested restitution payments.

This case was investigated by the Middle District of Alabama’s United States Probation Office, with assistance from the FBI and NCMEC.