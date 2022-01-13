Daleville native tests fuel for contaminants

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Deshawn Moseleypalmer, from Daleville, tests JP5 fuel for contaminants in the fuel lab aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 4.
Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.
