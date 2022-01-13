 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daleville native tests fuel for contaminants
0 Comments

Daleville native tests fuel for contaminants

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daleville native tests fuel for contaminants
MC1 Peter Burghart

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Deshawn Moseleypalmer, from Daleville, tests JP5 fuel for contaminants in the fuel lab aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 4.

Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert