Daleville school superintendent Stamps resigns to accept state post

DALEVILLE — Daleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps resigned Wednesday evening, telling the Daleville City School Board that she has accepted a position with the Alabama Association of Schools Boards as director of leadership that begins in December.

"Tonight, I gave the board notice that I intend to resign my position as the DCS superintendent prior to the end of my contract, effective December," she said in a social media statement addressed to the Daleville community, posted following the BOE meeting.

Stamps, who has served as DCS superintendent since June 2019, did not cite a reason for the decision that she announced one day after the school system celebrated the official dedication of the new Daleville Middle School, a project she spearheaded.

DCS Attorney James Tarbox said Thursday morning that Stamps will continue to serve as superintendent through the current academic semester, until Dec. 31. The board will meet to discuss a transition plan and how they wish to move forward, he said.

Stamps was hired in 2019 from 30 applicants. Stamps and three other finalists were interviewed June 5 and 6, 2019: New Brockton Elementary School Principal Dr. Jason Hadden; D.A. Smith Middle School Principal Dr. Danelle Peterman; and Daleville High Principal Josh Robertson. Dr. Larry Collier cancelled his interview.

The school board had voted 3-2 to hire Stamps during its June 10, 2019, meeting. Then Vice Chairman Barbara Davis, former board member Debra Latremore and board member Angelia Filmore voted for the appointment, while Chairman Steve Kirkland and board member Ricky McLin voted against the motion to hire Stamps. Davis and Latremore have since moved off the board.

In 2019, Stamps signed a two-year $106,600 a year contract to assume the top slot in what was then a two-school system with 134 school system employees and 1,050 students. Prior to Stamps’ arrival, Daleville High School had earned a 72 C on its state report card and Windham Elementary School had dropped to a 59 F on its last report card, averaging a D letter grade for the district, based on data from the 2017-2018 school year.

With 25 years experience in education, Stamps came to Daleville from Elvin Hill Elementary School where she was principal. Previously, she was principal of Sulligent High School and principal of Gordo Elementary School. She had also served as a temporary assistant professor at the University of Alabama for two summers, the director for Academic Affairs for the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, a graduate research assistant, a teacher and gifted specialist for kindergarten to eighth-grade students, and an educational consultant.

“I am very proud of the many great things that our system has accomplished during my superintendency,” Stamps said. “We have experienced the incredible hurdle of COVID for most of my tenure and have faced head-on with resilience the many challenges the pandemic brought.

“We have improved academics, refreshed the facilities, renovated and opened the middle school, and increased the fund balance three-fold,” Stamps said. “Our data is improving. Elementary and middle school i-Ready data shows significant improvement from the beginning of the school year to the end of the school year in both reading and math.

Stamps initiated an ACT boot camp for juniors and implemented WorkKeys training with seniors with consultants conducting full day boot camps for both the ACT for juniors and WorkKeys for seniors. “We have improvement to make, but our ACT and WorkKeys data is holding steady due to the boot camps we have done over the last three years,” she said.

“Finance management is a priority for me and has been a major focus. We have almost tripled our fund balance,” Stamps said. “We have budgeted millions of Title I, Advancement and Technology money, as well as ESSER I, II, and III funds due to the pandemic to be productive for the long-term of our system.

Stamps said she has been proud to call Daleville home. She attends Daleville Baptist Church, where she serves as pianist. She is a co-founder of the two-year-old Daleville Boys and Girls Club. She is a Daleville Lions Club member, currently serving as the vice-president. Stamps serves on the Wiregrass United Way Dale County Board and is representing District 3 for the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

“Without a dedicated, hard-working staff and board and supportive families, we could not have accomplished my vision of providing the best education possible for the DCS students,” Stamps said. “Without a committed team pulling together, we would not have witnessed the abundant positive improvements we have seen over the past few years. I thank our staff, parents, and stakeholders from the bottom of my heart for all your support.

“I wish the Daleville City School system all the best in the future,” Stamps said. “We are the Mighty Warhawks and we will rise.”