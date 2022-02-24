DAR chapter awards scholarship to Ashton White

On Feb 17, the local Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Ashton White the prestigious Good Citizenship Award Scholarship at the Dothan Country Club.

White read her Good Citizenship essay to the local DAR Chapter with her parents (Terri and Steve White) and her high school counselor, Roger Sanders, present. She won both the local and district Good Citizenship competitions that included other high school recipients across the state of Alabama.

Ashton plans to use her scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. She currently attends Wicksburg High School and is an avid softball player. Known as "The Hammer," Ashton has hit 84 home runs since the 8th grade according to her father, Steve White.

The DAR Good Citizen Scholarship is awarded yearly by the Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter through funds from the Wreaths Across America project. For more information, visit the DAR Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/DAR-Emassee-Robert-Grierson-Chapter-107203208344682