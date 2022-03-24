 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAR Chapter donates to VFW Food Drive

DAR Chapter donates to VFW Food Drive
Photo taken by Kristi Fink

The John Coffee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) made a $100 donation to the John Wiley Brock VFW Post 6683 for their upcoming food drive, supporting the tenets of DAR - Preservation, Education and Patriotism.

Shown in photo from left VFW Junior Vice Commander Mike Sutterfield accepting the presentation; Regent of John Coffee DAR Jacque Hawkins making the presentation; VFW Acting Sergeant at Arms Bob Schmiddauer; and VFW Past Commander Otis Smith.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the food drive, which is being held on April 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in front of the Walmart in Enterprise. Food items collected will be donated to a local food bank.

