DAR Chapter donates to VFW Food Drive

The John Coffee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) made a $100 donation to the John Wiley Brock VFW Post 6683 for their upcoming food drive, supporting the tenets of DAR - Preservation, Education and Patriotism.

Shown in photo from left VFW Junior Vice Commander Mike Sutterfield accepting the presentation; Regent of John Coffee DAR Jacque Hawkins making the presentation; VFW Acting Sergeant at Arms Bob Schmiddauer; and VFW Past Commander Otis Smith.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the food drive, which is being held on April 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in front of the Walmart in Enterprise. Food items collected will be donated to a local food bank.