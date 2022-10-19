DAR donates book to library

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter presented a book to the Enterprise Public Library, which was accepted by the Library Director Sheila Harris.

Harris was also given 500 flag bookmarks with the preamble to the Constitution printed on them. Emphasis in DAR covers three areas: education, patriotism and historic preservation.

The book was "Bravery and Sacrifice on the Southern Battlefields: Women of the Revolution" by Robert M. Dunkerly.

Shown in photo, from left, are: Amanda Skinner; Chapter Librarian Martha Abernathy; Library Director Sheila Harris; Chapter Regent Jacque Hawkins; Chapter Registrar Shirley Skinner and Jane Jessson.

For more information about joining DAR contact Shirley Skinner, 334-301-6063 or shirley_skinner@hotmail.com.