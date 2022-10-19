 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DAR donates book to library

  • Updated
  • 0
DAR donates book to library
Photo taken by Chara Spann

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter presented a book to the Enterprise Public Library, which was accepted by the Library Director Sheila Harris.

Harris was also given 500 flag bookmarks with the preamble to the Constitution printed on them. Emphasis in DAR covers three areas: education, patriotism and historic preservation.

The book was "Bravery and Sacrifice on the Southern Battlefields: Women of the Revolution" by Robert M. Dunkerly.

Shown in photo, from left, are: Amanda Skinner; Chapter Librarian Martha Abernathy; Library Director Sheila Harris; Chapter Regent Jacque Hawkins; Chapter Registrar Shirley Skinner and Jane Jessson.

For more information about joining DAR contact Shirley Skinner, 334-301-6063 or shirley_skinner@hotmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding in Nigeria displaces more than 1 million people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert