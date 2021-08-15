DAR Meeting of the Districts

The Alabama Society Daughters of the American Revolution (ASDAR) recently held a Meeting of the Districts at the Embassy Suites Hotel, in Hoover.
Informative workshops, selected committee reports and awards were presented.
The local DAR Chapter, John Coffee, received a certificate for outstanding accomplishments in attaining "Chapter Achievement Award Level 1 2020", Nell Gilmer Regent.
Jacque Hawkins was presented with a certificate from the DAR Leadership Training Committee as the Southeastern Division Winner for her outstanding Capstone Project on Historic Preservation.
Shown in photo from left Patrice Donnelly, Alabama State Regent; Jacque Hawkins, John Coffee DAR Regent; and Tammy Clemons, Alabama State Regent 2018-2021 and current Vice President General of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
