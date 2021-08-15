 Skip to main content
DAR Meeting of the Districts
Photo taken by Erin Carter

The Alabama Society Daughters of the American Revolution (ASDAR) recently held a Meeting of the Districts at the Embassy Suites Hotel, in Hoover.

Informative workshops, selected committee reports and awards were presented.

The local DAR Chapter, John Coffee, received a certificate for outstanding accomplishments in attaining "Chapter Achievement Award Level 1 2020", Nell Gilmer Regent.

Jacque Hawkins was presented with a certificate from the DAR Leadership Training Committee as the Southeastern Division Winner for her outstanding Capstone Project on Historic Preservation.

Shown in photo from left Patrice Donnelly, Alabama State Regent; Jacque Hawkins, John Coffee DAR Regent; and Tammy Clemons, Alabama State Regent 2018-2021 and current Vice President General of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

