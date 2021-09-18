DAR promotes Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during the month of September’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance.

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. On Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915. The celebration's goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America's great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens' responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.