DAR promotes Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during the month of September’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance.
The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. On Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915. The celebration's goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America's great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens' responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
To observe Constitution Week, Betty Ann Stinson, John Coffee DAR Constitution Week Committee Member, presented the following items to Mrs. Holly Richardson, New Brockton Elementary School Principle, for use by the school during Constitution Week and beyond: 800 flag bookmarks with the preamble to the constitution; a large Declaration of Independence poster; a large poster of the U.S. Constitution; 50 pamphlet sized Constitutions; two posters of "What's in the Constitution"; lesson plans for upper elementary teachers; 50 bookmarks with the preamble and the pledge of allegiance; and four posters with the dates for Constitution Week.
Shown in photo (from left) New Brockton Elementary School Principal Holly Richardson and John Coffee DAR Constitution Committee Member Betty Ann Stinson.
One of the largest patriotic women's organizations in the world DAR has more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and education initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more.
For information on how to become a DAR member, contact the John Coffee DAR Registrar Cathy Tallino at mrsnorwop@yahoo.com.