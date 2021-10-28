 Skip to main content
DAR school dedication day
Jacque Hawkins, Regent of the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter and a member of the Alabama Society Daughters of the American Revolution Board of Management, recently attended the Kate Duncan Smith DAR School's 97th Dedication Day, in the Appalachian area of Northeast Alabama, high on Gunter Mountain in Grant.

The Alabama Society DAR established the school in 1924 and named it in honor of Kate Duncan Smith, who had been the guiding hand for the Alabama Chapters for 21 years. Several possible locations were considered, but the selection of the present site was determined by its isolation and great need for improved educational opportunities; the interest, enthusiasm and great desire of the mountain people for a school; a highly intelligent native population, many of whom were descendants of Revolutionary ancestors; and the beauty of the site on the edge of Gunter mountain overlooking historic Kennamer Cove.

KDS is more than just a school for mountain boys and girls as it is woven and ingrained into the hearts of its students and graduates and has become the major force in the development of the local population educationally, economically, socially, physically and spiritually. The “Gem of Gunter Mountain” stands as a monument to the love and devotion of the DAR.

For more information about DAR contact Cathy Tallino at mrsnorwop@yahoo.com.

