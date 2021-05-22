Daughters become doctors in 2021

The proud parents, Milton and Tina Sample and Charles Miller, are excited to share that their daughters Ki’ara Malone and Joselyn Miller both became doctors in 2021.

They are the granddaughters of Rev. Earnestine Daniels (Campbellton, Fla.) and the late Mance Daniels, and the great-granddaughters of the late Willie and Bernice Olds and Andrew and Addie Daniels.

Their family is proud of their accomplishments – Dr. Ki’ara Malone becoming a Doctor of Pharmacy of Medicine and Dr. Joselyn Miller becoming a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

