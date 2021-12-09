 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAV awards plaque to Alfred Saliba Family Services Center
0 Comments

DAV awards plaque to Alfred Saliba Family Services Center

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DAV awards plaque to Alfred Saliba Family Services Center

From left, Commander Daniel Blackman, Sr. Vice Commander John Johnston, Alfred Saliba Family Services Center Executive Director Belinda Mitchell, Adjutant Henry Williams, DAV Member Linda Gilmore, and DAV Member Jerome Cochran.

 SUBMITTED

Commander Daniel Blackman of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87 awarded Belinda Mitchell, executive director of the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, a plaque signifying its appreciation for their hospitality and support in providing DAV Chapter 87 of Dothan with 12+ years of gratuitous office space and administrative support.

The Saliba Center’s unparalleled giving has been a cornerstone for veterans and their families to apply for and receive much needed benefits. Their heart-felt giving has enabled Chapter 87 to base its office in the Dothan downtown area, thereby making it readily accessible to veterans and their families from all over Alabama.

For more information regarding the services provided by the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, call (334) 712-1542. For more information on the services provided by Disabled American Veterans, call (334) 446-0866.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These three daredevils are pushing their physical limit to the extreme

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert