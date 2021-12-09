DAV awards plaque to Alfred Saliba Family Services Center

Commander Daniel Blackman of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87 awarded Belinda Mitchell, executive director of the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, a plaque signifying its appreciation for their hospitality and support in providing DAV Chapter 87 of Dothan with 12+ years of gratuitous office space and administrative support.

The Saliba Center’s unparalleled giving has been a cornerstone for veterans and their families to apply for and receive much needed benefits. Their heart-felt giving has enabled Chapter 87 to base its office in the Dothan downtown area, thereby making it readily accessible to veterans and their families from all over Alabama.

For more information regarding the services provided by the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, call (334) 712-1542. For more information on the services provided by Disabled American Veterans, call (334) 446-0866.

