DAV Golden Corral award ceremony

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87 of Dothan held an award ceremony on Nov. 25 at the Golden Corral at 3340 Ross Clark Circle.
Cdr. Daniel Blackman presented a plaque to Erli Parker (owner) in recognition of his outstanding monetary contributions and continuing support to DAV programs which support Alabama disabled veterans and their families.
In the photo (L-R): Golden Corral Staff, Cdr. Blackman, Erli Parker, Henry Williams, Adj., Ms. Linda Gilmore, DAV Member, and Golden Corral Staff.
