 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAV Southeastern Chiropractic award ceremony
0 comments

DAV Southeastern Chiropractic award ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DAV Southeastern Chiropractic award ceremony
SUBMITTED

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87 of Dothan held an award ceremony on Nov. 25 at Southeastern Chiropractic Associates, P.C. at the office located at 1491 Hartford Hwy., Dothan.

Dr. Chase Walters was recognized for his substantial donation to the disabled men and women of Alabama.

Dr. Walters held a fundraiser in November which helped to both collect funds and educate the general public about the many programs that the DAV supports through generous donations like Dr. Walters'.

In the photo (L-R): Henry Williams, Adj., Cdr. Daniel Blackman, Dr. Chase Walters, and Ms. Linda Gilmore, DAV Member.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mount Gilead Baptist Church Walk Thru Bethlehem re-enactment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert