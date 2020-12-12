DAV Southeastern Chiropractic award ceremony

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87 of Dothan held an award ceremony on Nov. 25 at Southeastern Chiropractic Associates, P.C. at the office located at 1491 Hartford Hwy., Dothan.

Dr. Chase Walters was recognized for his substantial donation to the disabled men and women of Alabama.

Dr. Walters held a fundraiser in November which helped to both collect funds and educate the general public about the many programs that the DAV supports through generous donations like Dr. Walters'.

In the photo (L-R): Henry Williams, Adj., Cdr. Daniel Blackman, Dr. Chase Walters, and Ms. Linda Gilmore, DAV Member.