DCS approves plans for future COVID-19 funding, including new positions

The Dothan City Board of Education (DCS) confirmed its application for future Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) funding, including over 100 new positions, at Monday’s meeting.

ESSER is federal and state funding provided to schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DCS is expecting to receive about $35 million in multiple installments.

After Monday's approval, the application will have to be reviewed and approved by the state, according to DCS Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe.

Coe said this funding will allow over 100 new positions within DCS.

“We are fully aware of the needs as they currently exist,” Coe said. “All of this ties into the big picture for what we do over the next three years.”

Some of the new positions coming from the ESSER funding are permanent substitutes, professional development positions, mental health coordinators and positions in the new Employee Assistance Program.

The funding will also be used for buying new technology such as laptops and tablets. The only infrastructure work coming from ESSER will be the new HVAC systems.