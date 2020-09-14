DCS board accepts Edwards' resignation, names Coe acting superintendent

Schmitz said the board will work to iron out the details of Edwards’ contract now that her resignation has been accepted.

Afterward during a press conference, Schmitz said the resignation caught him off-guard, but he’s happy to move forward with Coe at the helm.

Coe has been in his current role since October 2019. Before joining the school system, Coe served as an educational consultant, director for the Office of Supporting Programs for the Alabama State Department of Education as well as the superintendent of education at Henry County Schools.

He said he would consider moving forward with taking the role permanently, depending on how the board feels. In addressing questions about the current state of the school system, Coe said he believes moving forward with plans that have already been implemented is the best course of action considering the amount of time and energy being dedicated to a dual-instruction structure necessitated by the state of public health.

“I think it would be premature to make any drastic changes,” Coe said, adding he doesn’t see any major changes to the plan in place for the foreseeable future.