DCS board approves 2 new positions in move to reduce nearly $300K in overtime

A review of the Dothan City Schools finance department showing six current employees were being paid a combined average of 30 hours in weekly overtime has prompted the school board to approve the hiring of two additional employees as the system works to reduce overall overtime.
The salary expense of the two new employees will be offset by significantly reducing overtime of current employees and more oversight of all system overtime, which cost just under $300,000 in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said in his time working with school districts across Alabama, he has never seen that amount of overtime accrued by school employees.
“What we’re doing is unique here,” Coe said. “No district had approached the level of comp time that we have.”
The school board approved Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Walker’s request to hire two additional employees, one which will be a supervisory position, at its meeting Monday night via Zoom.
LEAN Frog, which completed the detailed efficiency review, will be commissioned for a job analysis evaluation and comprehensive compensation analysis to clarify the duties and experience for performing all jobs within the department.
Coe also gave the board a review of how the school year was starting since it opened earlier this month.
He said the virtual program was going well, although parents have had some difficulties with the program. The system is working with Wiregrass Foundation, Personnel Resources, and local colleges to create a technology help desk to assist parents and students with online learning platforms.
Enrollment figures won’t be determined by the State Department of Education until October, but Coe said in his preliminary analysis that elementary school numbers are a bit lower than last year, but enrollment at the junior high and high school seem stable. There have been more out-of-state transfers as compared to previous years.
The system has also created more dual-enrollment classes for students to study computer science.
In other action the board,
• Approved a fourth change order for Dothan Prep Academy & Carver Elevators and Dothan Prep Academy Classroom Expansion project for Wyatt Sasser Construction at a cost of $154,789 because of unforeseen conditions that needed to be addressed.
• Approved the first change order for energy service upgrades in the amount of $30,330 to Trane.
