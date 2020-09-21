DCS board approves 2 new positions in move to reduce nearly $300K in overtime

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A review of the Dothan City Schools finance department showing six current employees were being paid a combined average of 30 hours in weekly overtime has prompted the school board to approve the hiring of two additional employees as the system works to reduce overall overtime.

The salary expense of the two new employees will be offset by significantly reducing overtime of current employees and more oversight of all system overtime, which cost just under $300,000 in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said in his time working with school districts across Alabama, he has never seen that amount of overtime accrued by school employees.

“What we’re doing is unique here,” Coe said. “No district had approached the level of comp time that we have.”

The school board approved Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Walker’s request to hire two additional employees, one which will be a supervisory position, at its meeting Monday night via Zoom.

LEAN Frog, which completed the detailed efficiency review, will be commissioned for a job analysis evaluation and comprehensive compensation analysis to clarify the duties and experience for performing all jobs within the department.