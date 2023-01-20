DCS cracking down on drivers illegally passing stopped school buses

In March, Dothan City Schools will launch a video monitoring system to detect vehicles that illegally pass school buses and issue $300 fines to the owners.

DCS will implement the automated stop-arm violation program using AngelTrax’s Child Safety Program. The cameras will be installed in phases and ultimately placed on all 89 buses in the DCS fleet.

When a school bus stops and amber lights are activated, the system detects vehicles passing the stopped school bus, and records the incident. After the incident is confirmed as a stop arm violation, the registered owner of the vehicle will receive a citation in the mail.

The program’s goal is to change driver behavior and make kids safer when drivers encounter school buses on the roadway.

"The safety of our children is of the utmost importance to Dothan City Schools,” DCS Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said in a news release. “In a recent study, we discovered an alarming number of traffic violations regarding passing a school bus with the stop arm engaged. This type of behavior puts the lives of our most precious assets in jeopardy.

“It is our hope that the implementation of the Dothan Child Safety Program will reshape driving habits to a point where our children are not in danger. Revenues from this program will also be used to expand our driver’s education program to help both educate drivers on the rules of the road, and to reduce the financial burdens of parents to insure our young drivers."

During the program’s test phase in the Fall of 2022, the Child Safety Program recorded and verified 407 stop arm violations on only 20 DCS buses in only 20 days.

As part of its bus safety focus, DCS teaches students the rules to follow as they get on and off the bus. In Alabama, it is illegal to overtake a school bus while students are loading and unloading.

“AngelTrax will be using the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to detect a vehicle passing a school bus while the stop arm is out,” said AngelTrax President and CEO Richie Howard. “If a vehicle overtakes the bus while the stop arm is out, the system will automatically download video of the incident to our data center where our trained technicians will review the video.”

If the incident appears to meet the requirements for a violation under Alabama Statute, it will then be passed to a certified trained technician for confirmation. If the incident is confirmed as a violation, a citation will be issued by mail to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Howard said the law itself does not deter many people from violating the law.

“The only proven method of changing driver behavior is the issuance of a citation,” Howard said. “A national study shows 98% of those persons receiving a citation never get a second citation.”

According to the 2006 Code of Alabama, Section 32-5A-154, law forbids drivers from passing a stopped school – or church – bus, when the alternately flashing red lights are activated, in almost every case. Drivers must remain stopped until the bus resumes motion.

Additionally, when the school bus stops for passengers on a two-lane roadway, all traffic from both directions must stop. On a divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation, when the school bus stops for passengers, only traffic following the school bus must stop. On a two-lane roadway with a center turning lane, or on a four-lane roadway without a median separation, when the school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from – both directions must stop.

According to statistics from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, 17 million stop arm violations were reported in a single year.

Citations from the Child Safety Program will begin on March 1. Drivers cited through the Child Safety Program will face a $300 fine for each offense.

Citation recipients can visit www.childsafetyprogram.us to pay the ticket or to view high-resolution images and video of the violation. To contest a ticket, follow the instructions provided with your citation to request a hearing.