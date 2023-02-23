Hundreds of parents, students, and community members turned up for the first ever C.A.R.E.S Summit at Dothan City Schools’ Central Office on Thursday to get a glimpse of what the school district has to offer.

“This event is just a small snapshot of all of the things that the students do day in and day out at Dothan City Schools,” Dr. Dennis Coe, the superintendent for DCS, said. “It’s amazing and comforting to me that when we host an event like this, the people of Dothan show up. We love to see the turnout and we love to see people involved in the school system.”

The summit which is titled after DCS’ mission to Communicate, Achieve, Relate, Engage and Succeed, featured a wide variety of different booths and presentations from clubs and organizations that covered areas ranging from Fine Arts to Athletics.

Other organizations were on hand to highlight programs that are available for the students’ wellbeing.

“We also have healthcare services and mental health care services that are here so the community knows what is offered to the students,” Coe said.

Aside from having the opportunity to look at different student and organization exhibits, Dothan High School’s drama club, the Dothan Preparatory Academy Show Choir and the Elementary Choir provided entertainment during the event by performing in the outside courtyard.

Students from the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council also had a panel discussion that gave attendees a perspective on what their life is like as a DCS student.

“My favorite part of being a DCS student is the passion of the teachers and staff have to not only ensure our success but the success of every student in DCS,” Haleigh Copeland, a student at Dothan Preparatory Academy, said.

Seven students representing six different elementary schools such as Dothan Prep, Beverlye Intermediate, Carver Math, Science and Technology, Girard Intermediate, Highlands Elementary, and Heard Elementary, were on the panel and answered a variety of questions ranging from what their favorite part of the day was to what issues they see within DCS.

“Some things that concern me are kids not caring about their education and also the disrespect going towards teachers,” June Haylne, a student at Highlands, said.

School officials said they will look into the concerns that the students brought up in the discussion.

With this being the first year that the district has hosted a summit like this, Coe hopes to continue it well into the future.

“This is a reflection of the good things that our students are doing,” Coe said. “This will be replicated every year because our students are why we are here. We are so proud of the hard work and dedication that is being demonstrated in this event.”