DCS looking to the future of education with new virtual school

Dothan City Schools is opening a new fully-virtual program at the start of the upcoming school year that will allow students between the 7th and 12th grades the flexibility to create a schedule that meets their academic goals on their way to graduation.
Similar to a trend at many higher education institutions, where virtual schooling was steadily becoming a 21st century norm even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced it, the new program offers the same kind of flexibility that colleges offer.
“It was born out of the necessity of COVID, but also out of the need for our system wanting to accommodate the 21st century,” Christina Johnson, principal at Dothan City Virtual School (DCVS), said. “The virtual school is an answer for flexibility and additional opportunities for students and their families.”
DCVS, located behind Dothan Preparatory Academy on Selma Street, will house a modern workspace where teachers will provide synchronous and asynchronous online classes through Zoom or Google Meet, or pre-recorded lectures, as well as on-campus academic support at the Academic Café, if needed.
Johnson said it is her hope that this program allows students to find what works for them, by taking virtual classes and having more time to complete outside activities like internships, co-op, dual enrollment classes or having more time to work outside of the classroom.
“All kids are not cut out for the traditional classroom,” Johnson said. “That doesn’t mean they can’t be academically successful; they just need other avenues.”
DCVS Assistant Principal Emily Jackson said there will be no typical day-in-the-life of a DCVS student; it will be completely up to them to find what works best.
Jackson also said she and other DCVS staff will ensure the virtual students do not feel isolated and miss out on key social factors they would get at a normal in-person school.
“We will have our own clubs and groups, and students will also be allowed to participate in athletics with Dothan City Schools,” Jackson said. “We will also make sure our teachers are making that personal connection with their students. We want to keep the social aspect of education so they have a sense of community.”
Some of the biggest goals for DCVS are to help students prepare for higher education and the workforce by allowing them to learn time management, effective study skills and habits outside the traditional classroom, which most students wouldn’t encounter until reaching college.
Enrollment for DCVS is currently open on the DCS website, dothan.k12.al.us/dcvs. DCS will be holding three informational sessions for students and parents interested in enrolling who may have questions or concerns: April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dothan High gymnasium, April 28 at 9 a.m. at the Dothan City Board of Education, and April 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dothan City Board of Education.
If you cannot attend the informational sessions you can call (334) 794-7444 with any questions.
