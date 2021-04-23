DCS looking to the future of education with new virtual school

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“All kids are not cut out for the traditional classroom,” Johnson said. “That doesn’t mean they can’t be academically successful; they just need other avenues.”

DCVS Assistant Principal Emily Jackson said there will be no typical day-in-the-life of a DCVS student; it will be completely up to them to find what works best.

Jackson also said she and other DCVS staff will ensure the virtual students do not feel isolated and miss out on key social factors they would get at a normal in-person school.

“We will have our own clubs and groups, and students will also be allowed to participate in athletics with Dothan City Schools,” Jackson said. “We will also make sure our teachers are making that personal connection with their students. We want to keep the social aspect of education so they have a sense of community.”

Some of the biggest goals for DCVS are to help students prepare for higher education and the workforce by allowing them to learn time management, effective study skills and habits outside the traditional classroom, which most students wouldn’t encounter until reaching college.