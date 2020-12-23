DCS seeks to track COVID-19 cases over holiday break

Dothan City Schools is urging guardians and employees to keep the system updated of confirmed COVID-19 cases or possible exposures over Christmas break, according to information on its website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Guardians and staff are asked to fill out a reporting form on the district's website as soon as they receive a positive test result or are informed they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Heather Johnson, Dothan City School's healthcare liaison, said guardians and staff members will be notified on Jan. 4 if this affects their return to school.

Currently, there are 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases among DCS students and 10 among staff, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. An additional 159 students and 15 staff members are reportedly being quarantined as a result of possible exposure.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.