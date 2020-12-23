 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DCS seeks to track COVID-19 cases over holiday break
0 comments
top story

DCS seeks to track COVID-19 cases over holiday break

{{featured_button_text}}
DCS COVID-19 dashboard

Dothan City School's COVID-19 dashboard shows the number of active cases and quarantines among students and staff as of Tuesday.

Dothan City Schools is urging guardians and employees to keep the system updated of confirmed COVID-19 cases or possible exposures over Christmas break, according to information on its website. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Guardians and staff are asked to fill out a reporting form on the district's website as soon as they receive a positive test result or are informed they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. 

Heather Johnson, Dothan City School's healthcare liaison, said guardians and staff members will be notified on Jan. 4 if this affects their return to school. 

Currently, there are 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases among DCS students and 10 among staff, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. An additional 159 students and 15 staff members are reportedly being quarantined as a result of possible exposure.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Turkeys from Heaven

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert