DCS still struggling to get students to stay after challenging two years

Each year, the school system’s funding is based on the student count taken one year prior. Next year, regardless of new enrollment, the system will likely lose out on significant funding for teachers, principals, assistant principals, counselors, and librarians as well as other funding that is associated with ADM like textbooks and technology.

Coe said because the loss is rather small, the foundation-funded positions will likely go away through attrition – retirements and resignations.

“We’re hoping now that the majority of the loss is behind us,” Coe said. “We’re hoping to build trust in the community, and do things to attract those people to come back.”

A lot of upcoming changes are functional upgrades and beautification projects, mostly concentrated at the Dothan High School campus. The first phase of the Dothan Technology Center renovation is on schedule to be finished by March, and construction at the high school’s gymnasium is set to be finished before the Christmas holidays.

Contractors are also in the process of renovating the convocation center and fine arts building.

Other renovations include continued HVAC upgrades system-wide.