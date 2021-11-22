DCS still struggling to get students to stay after challenging two years

More students are enrolled in public school systems this fall versus last year, but one local school system is among those struggling to bring them back.
Dothan City Schools saw the largest percentage point drop in enrolled students in the last two years compared to all Alabama public school systems with more than 5,000 enrolled students, according to data collected by the Alabama Department of Education. The school system that, perhaps, underwent the most dramatic changes in that time period.
The data from the Alabama Department of Education is based on the Average Daily Membership (ADM) count, calculated in the 20 days following Labor Day.
Prior to the 2019-2020 school year, the school system dramatically restructured. DCS consolidated its high schools and middle schools and toning down the presence of its successful magnet schools, only leaving Carver School of Math Science and Technology serving grades 3-6. The following year under new leadership, the school board established a 9th grade academy to decrease the size of Dothan Preparatory Academy and the Dothan Virtual School.
In the 2019-2020 school year, DCS reported 8,551.55 students regularly attending all of its schools. During the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school system closed its doors in March 2020 along with the rest of the state’s schools.
The following school year, only 7,882.6 students were counted in the system’s ADM, representing a drop of 668.95 students. This year, the Alabama Department of Education reported the system having an ADM of 7,798.9, a decrease of 83.7 students. In total, the DCS has lost around 750 students in the last two years – almost 9% of its student population. In comparison, the entire state of Alabama saw less than a 1% drop in the same time period.
“It’s nothing really shocking for us,” Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said on Monday. “After reconfiguration, we figured we’d have a sharp fall off for a few years, and then it would kind of stabilize.”
He said he believes the loss is a result of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 virus and parents hesitant to introduce students to a classroom environment. While the Dothan Virtual School picked up about 400 students in grades 7-12, Coe said the full-time virtual school option was not offered to students in grades K-6 unless they demonstrated a medical need.
The biggest drops occurred at Hidden Lake Primary, Beverlye Intermediate, Girard Primary, Girard Intermediate schools and Dothan Preparatory Academy.
According to the school system’s projections in tracking exiting students, about a third went to surrounding private and public schools, a third went out of state, and around a third stayed in a homeschool environment.
Each year, the school system’s funding is based on the student count taken one year prior. Next year, regardless of new enrollment, the system will likely lose out on significant funding for teachers, principals, assistant principals, counselors, and librarians as well as other funding that is associated with ADM like textbooks and technology.
Coe said because the loss is rather small, the foundation-funded positions will likely go away through attrition – retirements and resignations.
“We’re hoping now that the majority of the loss is behind us,” Coe said. “We’re hoping to build trust in the community, and do things to attract those people to come back.”
A lot of upcoming changes are functional upgrades and beautification projects, mostly concentrated at the Dothan High School campus. The first phase of the Dothan Technology Center renovation is on schedule to be finished by March, and construction at the high school’s gymnasium is set to be finished before the Christmas holidays.
Contractors are also in the process of renovating the convocation center and fine arts building.
Other renovations include continued HVAC upgrades system-wide.
Other Wiregrass school systems reported various changes in enrollment since the fall of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold:
Houston County Schools: +49.35 students, 1% growth
Dale County: -30.05, -1%
Ozark City: -15.95, -1%
Coffee County: +274.55, 12%
Barbour County: +44.5, 7%
Covington County: -124.9, -4%
Opp City: -58.8, -5%
Enterprise City: -361.2, -5%
Eufaula City: +732.5, 13%
Geneva City: -57.3, -5%
Geneva County: +10.45, 0%
Henry County: -65.9, -3%
Pike County: -90.9, -4%
Troy City: -104.1, -6%
