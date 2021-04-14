DCS Superintendent Coe addresses reported rape at Dothan High

A reported rape that occurred in March at Dothan High School happened in the morning before the start of the classes, according to Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe.
On Wednesday, two days after 17-year-old Donovan Jamirr Franklin was arrested on first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy charges in connection with the incident, Coe said that DCS staff was made aware of the crime, which occurred between March 8 and 12, last week and took immediate action by reporting it to Dothan police. Franklin is being charged as an adult.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, the suspect has acknowledged that a sexual interaction occurred. Owens said the investigation is still ongoing and no other charges have been filed.
Coe said the incident took place before school hours, approximately between 7-7:30 a.m., and currently surveillance footage from the school’s hallways is being reviewed to determine how the suspect gained access to the school and classroom where the incident took place. It has not yet been determined whether the victim was forced inside the building, Coe said.
The superintendent referred to both the suspect and victim as students.
“We want to reassure parents that we are doing everything we can to identify methods we can improve on,” Coe said. “We are making corrections as we get information from this investigation.”
Coe said this was an isolated incident, but the school system will work to streamline efforts to ensure these types of incidents don’t occur in the future.
