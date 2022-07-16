DCS's Superintendent Coe talks staffing, COVID, supply chains, safety as new school year nears

As Wiregrass schools prepare for the start of a new year, education officials are again dealing with obstacles that have impacted education on all levels the past two years – worker shortages, a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, safety issues, and supply chain shortfalls, just to name a few.

Overseeing the Dothan City Schools (DCS), Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe says his system is being proactive as it nears an Aug. 9 return to the classrooms for students.

Coe, in an interview with The Eagle, said last year’s supply chain issues impacted materials from all aspects of school operation, including general school supplies, cleaning supplies, and lunchroom supplies.

“The supply chain issues that we had last year weren’t just about the food, it was also about the food containers, the utensils, and bags for sack lunches, which was an ongoing challenge we faced last year,” Coe said.

“It’s still even an issue today where we are trying to order supplies for our schools and lunchrooms and some items aren’t available or are not even offered anymore. So we have started looking outside the box for different materials…the issues consumers are experiencing in regular stores, such as Walmart, are the same issues we are going through with the schools.”

Additionally, the recent rise in COVID cases statewide and the fact that all Wiregrass counties are rated as high in new community levels of the virus is on the school system’s radar.

Coe said DCS is still following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and maintaining a regular cleaning schedule.

The school system is working toward completion of more than $20 million in improvements to its HVAC systems, including air cleaning equipment and UV filtering to clean and filter the air.

All DCS schools have been equipped with thermal cameras since the fall of 2020 to scan and display the student’s temperature on a screen to identify anyone with a high temperature in an effort to slow a potential COVID spread. These cameras can take the temperature of up to 25 students at one time.

Coe said any updated rules for the use of masks for the school year will be discussed by the DCS school board when it meets in August. During the past two years, mask mandates have changed a number of times, but students wearing masks on buses remained a constant guideline.

The shortage of school bus drivers also remains today, and Coe said the DCS system is looking for drivers and substitute drivers.

“The shortage of bus drivers is more of a national trend, not something that is unique to us,” Coe said. “We had times last year where our transportation director and bus mechanic were having to drive bus routes.”

Other areas of staffing for the DCS system are moving in a positive direction with several new teachers and coaches starting this year. A recent DCS job fair resulted in the majority of open positions being filled after more than 70 people applied for a variety of jobs, according to DCS spokesperson Megan Dorsey.

However, in addition to bus drivers, the system is still searching for a few staff positions like special education and elementary school teachers.

DCS enrollment has increased slightly since the system’s restructuring over two years ago, when it lost around 1,000 students, Coe said.

“The biggest increase in enrollment we have seen has been for Dothan Prep Academy, where last year we enrolled over 200 students more than we expected,” Coe said. "As of this year, we are expecting to enroll another 100 more than last year. I think that’s a sign that the changes we have made there at the school have proven beneficial to students.”

Finally, in today’s world where parents want assurance their children are safe at school when it comes to personal safety, DCS has implemented programs such as active shooter drills, "stop the bleed" kits, and increased safety patrols by working with the Dothan Police Department.

“We are very fortunate to have a great partnership with the City of Dothan by providing school resource officers and school protection officers,” Coe said. “With the increased presence, we can reduce response time by getting to the situation faster.”